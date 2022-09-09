Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 151,713 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.56% of Stryker worth $567,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $220.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

