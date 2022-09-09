Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 2.5% Higher

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 1,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Studio City International Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936,918 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for approximately 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

