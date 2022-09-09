Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.63.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after buying an additional 211,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 1,634,691 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.