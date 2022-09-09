Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

