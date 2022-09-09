Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
