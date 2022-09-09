Surrozen (SRZN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Surrozen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,256.85% -197.88% -33.09%

Risk & Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

65.7% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surrozen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.77 Surrozen Competitors $754.48 million $143.13 million 3.23

Surrozen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Surrozen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Surrozen Competitors 666 3553 10287 152 2.68

Surrozen currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Surrozen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Surrozen competitors beat Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

