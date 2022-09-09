Swingby (SWINGBY) One Day Volume Tops $345,830.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Swingby has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $345,830.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Swingby is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-2 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,950,143 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research.Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

