Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 3,838 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $265,127,000 after acquiring an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $717,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 363,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $71,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

