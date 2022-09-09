Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

ACN stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.65. 43,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.56. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

