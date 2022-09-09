Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $904,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 84,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,078. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

