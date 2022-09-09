Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 222,567 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 222,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $89,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ANGL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.80. 130,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,810. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.