Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $414.83 and its 200 day moving average is $431.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

