Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 2,506 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 79,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 828.9% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 133,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 118,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,325,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IWM stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

