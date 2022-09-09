Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYNH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 24.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,603 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 128.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,986 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 54.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

