Synthetify Market Cap Hits $833,278.03 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $833,278.03 and $92,368.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

