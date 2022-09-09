Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $3.03 on Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00014437 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $719.58 million and approximately $71.10 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,964.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00071322 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005572 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00078709 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,747,024 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.