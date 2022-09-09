T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,582,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,640 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.14. 219,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

