Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.