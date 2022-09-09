Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.56.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
