Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £150.87 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly purchased 141 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.87 ($182.30).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jennie Daly acquired 21,509 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05).

LON TW traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 105.65 ($1.28). 9,544,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 117.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.40. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.75 ($2.17). The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 660.31.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TW. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.31).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

