TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Shares Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,306 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.68% of TB SA Acquisition worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,392. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

