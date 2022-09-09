Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $17.13. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 94,641 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $460.66 million, a PE ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 328,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,539 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 59,664 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.