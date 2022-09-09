Tekla Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,809 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

