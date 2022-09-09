Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 180,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.59.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $226.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

