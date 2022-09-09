Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $63.07 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 2.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $63,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,518,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 22,044.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $2,920,734. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $370.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.18 and a 200-day moving average of $322.97. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

