Tekla Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Xencor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $3,885,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $812,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

