Tekla Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70,720 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

