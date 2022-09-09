Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 88,200 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,568,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after buying an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,986,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,533,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after buying an additional 332,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

