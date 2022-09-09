Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 9,436 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

