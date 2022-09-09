Tekla Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Raymond James began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

