Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,446 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 249,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,319,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

About IDEXX Laboratories

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $364.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $692.32. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.28.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.