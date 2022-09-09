Tellor (TRB) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $17.29 or 0.00081127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $29.45 million and approximately $34.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036476 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.58 or 0.99811685 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036186 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.
Tellor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.