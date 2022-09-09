Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of TEI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 88,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,531. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.