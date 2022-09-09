Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 88,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,531. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219,852 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.