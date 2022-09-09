TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.40

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 13808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

The stock has a market cap of C$72.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

