Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $360.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $333.33 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.77.

TSLA stock opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.41. Tesla has a 1-year low of $206.86 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $906.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock worth $31,386,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

