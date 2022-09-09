The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,633 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for approximately 5.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $51,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BCO opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

