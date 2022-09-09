The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,633 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for approximately 5.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $51,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 551.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Brink’s Price Performance
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.