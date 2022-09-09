The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $509,894.00

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded down 4% against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $995,808.75 and approximately $509,894.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

TCP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2021. The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,688,330 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets. The official website for The Crypto Prophecies is www.thecryptoprophecies.com.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TCP token will be a fungible token using the ERC20 token standard. The TCP token powers the ecosystem and brings value to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

