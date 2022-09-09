The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €30.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.40 ($25.92) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €27.20 ($27.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 12 month high of €39.48 ($40.29).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

