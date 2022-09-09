The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

