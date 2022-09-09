The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 549.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,561 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

