The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.86

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $17.26. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 45,448 shares changing hands.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

