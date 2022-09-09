The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.86

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $17.26. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 45,448 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
