The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 279,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 131,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

