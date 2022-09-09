The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 1,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.