The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.79 million.
NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 1,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
