The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,492 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Progressive worth $187,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.52. 76,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.