The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 1.9% This Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $258.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.
The Sandbox Coin Profile
The Sandbox (SAND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,270,108 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
The Sandbox Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.