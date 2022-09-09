The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 9.8% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $101,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 135,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,370,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $212,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

