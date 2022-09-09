The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 135,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,370,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $212,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

