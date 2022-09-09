The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,419 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Walt Disney worth $423,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,391,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $190,919,000 after acquiring an additional 278,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 465,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $63,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,746,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 367,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

