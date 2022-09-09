The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Wendy’s Price Performance
WEN stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
