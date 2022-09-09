Theleme Partners LLP Has $123.22 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Theleme Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 660,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 3.9% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $123,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $571,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 335,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,130,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $57.05. 241,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,196. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

