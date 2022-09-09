Thisoption Hits Market Capitalization of $170,992.01 (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $170,992.01 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00505083 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00798975 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015590 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020417 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About Thisoption
Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io.
Thisoption Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.