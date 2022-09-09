Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Trading Up 1.4%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 13,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 199,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

